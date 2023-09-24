Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,673 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.08. 2,380,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.01. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

