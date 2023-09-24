Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $20.72 on Friday, reaching $829.08. 2,779,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $869.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

