Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 3,401,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,922. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

