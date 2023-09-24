Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 4.6 %

TANH stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

