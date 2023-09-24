Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Super Micro Computer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $235.75 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

