StockNews.com Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

SGMO opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

