StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Stories

