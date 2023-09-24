StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
