StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,946,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
