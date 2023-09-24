StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Ekso Bionics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
