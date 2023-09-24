StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

NYSE BRN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $26.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 38,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 38,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 185,998 shares of company stock worth $489,265 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

