Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 229,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.09. 1,994,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.