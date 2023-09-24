Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 5,692,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

