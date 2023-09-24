Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $823,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

