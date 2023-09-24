Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.21. 697,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

