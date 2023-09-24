Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,065. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

