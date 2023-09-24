Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Status has a market capitalization of $87.98 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,275,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,861,275,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0229764 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,412,069.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

