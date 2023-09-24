Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

