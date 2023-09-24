Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.96.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
