Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 450 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE O traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,982,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.