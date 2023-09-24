Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.84. 224,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $209.96 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.92 and a 200-day moving average of $289.87.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

