Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.36. 727,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,320. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.