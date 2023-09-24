Reviewing Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $43.12 million 3.82 -$85.56 million ($0.32) -9.13

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Dividends

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -32.28% 16.63% 7.34%

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital California Municipal Bond Index and S&P California Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

