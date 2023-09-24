Reviewing Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Acorn Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Acorn Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Acorn Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share. Hexagon AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Acorn Energy pays out -1,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon AB (publ) pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexagon AB (publ) 3 2 2 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Acorn Energy and Hexagon AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorn Energy and Hexagon AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn Energy $7.00 million 0.00 -$630,000.00 ($0.01) N/A Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 7.92

Hexagon AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorn Energy. Acorn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acorn Energy and Hexagon AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn Energy -3.76% N/A -4.55% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hexagon AB (publ) beats Acorn Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring of cathodic protection systems on gas pipelines for gas utilities and pipeline companies. Acorn Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, enterprise, measure, and plan services to mining division; intelligent business, continuous improvement, environmental health and safety, and production management for Xalt Solution; and absolute scanner speed, modular, and automation solutions. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

