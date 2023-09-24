Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Puma Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 million, a P/E ratio of -57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $48,590.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $477,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,910.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,978,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,098,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $48,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,316 shares of company stock worth $272,466. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

