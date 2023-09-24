PotCoin (POT) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $10.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00243383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

