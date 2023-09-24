Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.03. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,743,076. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

