Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.