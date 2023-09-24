PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 171.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.