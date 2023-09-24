NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $24.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NN Group has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

