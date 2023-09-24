NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,690.80 or 1.00061047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002401 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.