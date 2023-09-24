NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 201.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

