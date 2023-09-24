Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

