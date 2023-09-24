Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

