McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.22 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

