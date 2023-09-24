Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 9,195 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

