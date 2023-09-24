Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

