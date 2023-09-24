Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

