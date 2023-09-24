MBL Wealth LLC Sells 95 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

