MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 2,818 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

