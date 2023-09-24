Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.54. 2,354,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.53 and its 200 day moving average is $447.07. The stock has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $304.88 and a 12 month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

