Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $15.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.60. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 over the last ninety days. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

