LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 210 Average Target Price from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.60).

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($19,695.28). Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 207.60 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.56.

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -1,923.08%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

