Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

