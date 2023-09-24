Liquity USD (LUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.63 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $266.98 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 269,674,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.