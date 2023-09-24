L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.13. 1,067,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

