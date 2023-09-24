L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $1.19 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.54. 2,354,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $304.88 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

