Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.