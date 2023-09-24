Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) vs. BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A BT Brands -6.32% -8.86% -5.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A BT Brands $12.60 million 1.13 -$560,000.00 ($0.16) -14.25

Risk and Volatility

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kona Grill beats BT Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

(Get Free Report)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About BT Brands

(Get Free Report)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.