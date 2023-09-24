JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $44.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,073,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

