Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.35.

JACK stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

